Anxious parents concern over Falkirk Council's plans for special education provision in our schools

Anxious parents say a consultation on closing 15 specialist units for pupils with additional support needs in Falkirk has left them with more questions than answers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council is proposing to close the specialist units – known as Enhanced Provision (EP) – and spread the £3.1 million funding they currently get across all 47 of the district’s primary schools instead.

Falkirk Council says the system as it stands mean an increasing number of children with complex needs are currently unable to get a place in EP and spreading the funding will help meet more of their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a group of parents whose children currently attend EP say it will dilute a lifeline education service for vulnerable children who would find it impossible to attend a mainstream school.

Some of the parents who are against the Falkirk Council proposed ASN cuts. Pic: Contributed

Their petition on Change.org now has more than 4000 signatures, while their Facebook group Action against Falkirk Council Enhanced Provision Proposals has more than 300 members.

Like many of the parents involved, Lisa Brown had to fight to get her child a place in EP in the first place, so she knows first hand that the current system is failing many pupils.

She said: “No-one is disputing that something needs to change but stripping apart these specialist units is not the answer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa has seen her son, Nate, thrive since he started EP, as the experienced teachers work with small numbers of pupils to meet their needs.

Jon Reid, Falkirk Council's director of education. Pic: Falkirk Council

“The model we have works – they just need enough of it,” she said.

Cat O’Reilly, who has two boys in EP, is adamant that they will not cope in a mainstream setting.

“It’s the environment that’s going to be an issue for a lot of ASN children,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s too noisy, there’s too many people – the smells. They’re not taking any of that into consideration.”

And they say parents with pupils at mainstream schools should be worried too as the proposal will affect every classroom in the Falkirk Council area.

For some ASN pupils, an overwhelming environment can lead to difficult behaviour that would be disruptive to other pupils – in some cases, even violent behaviour including biting, kicking and throwing chairs.

Cat is also concerned that her older son’s “verbal stims” – repeating words or sounds – would be difficult other children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s not going to help anybody – no-one is going to be able to focus,” she said.

Many of the parents also have genuine fears that their children would be victims of bullying if they were forced into mainstream.

The parents campaigning have huge respect for the ASN teachers but say the staff are clearly already over-stretched and fear this proposal will lead to breaking point.

They say many teachers also disagree with the proposals but feel unable to voice their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers’ union, the EIS, has also spoken out strongly against the proposals, warned that they will “destroy an already under-resourced system that has continued to deliver despite chronic underfunding”.

The council points to the examples of two schools that have set up “shadow EPs”, which have proven very successful.

But the campaigners point out that both of these projects have substantially been funded by Pupil Equity Funding, which is not guaranteed in future years.

Margarita and Ross Pantony’s youngest son is now in primary one EP – and having fought hard to get him a place, they were absolutely dismayed to hear it could be taken away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simon is non-verbal and when he went to nursery it was a big struggle for him because it was so busy,” said Margarita.

“He’s made such progress in just a month and he’s actually enjoying school – the teachers are amazing.

Two public meetings have been held so far but those attending say the answers were confusing and contradictory.

The council says that under the proposed model, schools would receive more resources, training, and staff support – but “pupils who currently have a place in an Enhanced Provision may have to return to their local school with support”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, it has since issued a clarification, stating: “We would like to be very clear that no child will be forced to move school.

“The proposal sets out the ambition that, if every school is equipped with the staff and resource to provide enhanced support, children could be educated in their local school and community.”

But campaigners are concerned that “updating” the document means it will not be clear what the actual proposal is.

Karen-Jane Hassan, who started the petition, said: “Contradictions and corrections make it impossible to view this as a transparent, fair consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believe the consultation is just a “tick-box exercise”, although the council insists that at this stage nothing has been decided

Karen-Jane’s husband Moonaf said: “The communication from the council has been nothing but abysmal, to be honest.

“Some parents found out about the changes on social media, and we know lots of people didn’t get any notice about the consultation or the meetings.”

Moonaf is so concerned about the proposals that he has had leaflets printed, urging parents to get involved by signing the petition and filling out the council’s survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaigners say they need much more clarity from the council about what this proposal will actually mean for children and their families, before they believe it is anything other than a cost-cutting exercise.

Many say that if the EPs close, they will have no alternative but to homeschool their child – an option that no-one wants.

Both the council and campaigners are urging people to make their views known by filling out the survey on Participate+, before the consultation closes on October 27.

Those with questions are also urged to attend one of the remaining public meetings, either online this week or at Falkirk High School and Grangemouth High School next week.

Falkirk Council has been approached for comment.

Jon Reid, director of education, previously said: “This proposal would make sure all our primary schools are properly equipped to support local children who need extra help.”