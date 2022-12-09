The council’s executive has approved a new Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) for 2023-28 to deliver more affordable homes.

The SHIP is the strategic bidding document for investing in affordable housing for rent for West Lothian, which the council then submits to the Scottish Government for grant funding.

The approved SHIP includes proposals for up to 2811 new homes on a wide range of sites, which then informs the affordable housing programme.

Ambitious plans for affordable new homes in West Lothian.

These include potential sites for up to 508 new council homes with 1965 new homes from Registered Social Landlord (RSL) partners, as well as new sites yet to be allocated for development. The council also expects to buy 50 houses on the open market, with RSL partners aiming to purchase a further 15.

In the last 10 years, the council and RSL partners have successfully delivered over 3000 additional affordable homes for rent across West Lothian.

Executive councillor for housing services George Paul said: “I’m delighted that West Lothian continues to be one of the leading areas in Scotland for delivering new affordable homes for rent.

“The West Lothian SHIP for the next five years will see the council and our RSL partners pushing as far as we can to deliver the maximum number of homes that our financial resources allow.

