Ambitious plan for affordable homes in West Lothian
An ambitious new plan is bidding to support the delivery of over 2800 new affordable homes for rent in West Lothian over the next 10 years.
The council’s executive has approved a new Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) for 2023-28 to deliver more affordable homes.
The SHIP is the strategic bidding document for investing in affordable housing for rent for West Lothian, which the council then submits to the Scottish Government for grant funding.
The approved SHIP includes proposals for up to 2811 new homes on a wide range of sites, which then informs the affordable housing programme.
These include potential sites for up to 508 new council homes with 1965 new homes from Registered Social Landlord (RSL) partners, as well as new sites yet to be allocated for development. The council also expects to buy 50 houses on the open market, with RSL partners aiming to purchase a further 15.
In the last 10 years, the council and RSL partners have successfully delivered over 3000 additional affordable homes for rent across West Lothian.
Executive councillor for housing services George Paul said: “I’m delighted that West Lothian continues to be one of the leading areas in Scotland for delivering new affordable homes for rent.
“The West Lothian SHIP for the next five years will see the council and our RSL partners pushing as far as we can to deliver the maximum number of homes that our financial resources allow.
“We appreciate that demand for these new homes outstrips what we are able to deliver, but we hope to help as many local families as we possibly can.”