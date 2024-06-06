All you need to know about Falkirk Council's plans for a new sport and leisure hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weeks after closing Bo’ness Recreation Centre Falkirk Council has unveiled a plan that could be the death knell for the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex.

In their place, the local authority is proposing to build a “state-of-the-art” £35 million sport and leisure centre in the heart of Falkirk within the next five years.

However, no location or even list of option for the new centre has yet been revealed.

This work will only go ahead after councillors are asked to agree a new strategy to take this plan forward when the executive meets next Tuesday

A question mark now hangs over the future of the Mariner Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

It would see the proposed new venue become a “leisure hub” for Falkirk Council, while a new facility for Grangemouth costing between £10 million and £20 million would be joined by sports facilities in Bo’ness, the Braes, Denny and Stenhousemuir to improve provision for communities.

This is known as a “hub and spoke” model which the council says best suits local needs by ensuring accessibility and addresses the diverse needs of the community.

The council revealed a cross-party group of councillors have been working on proposals for more than six months alongside council officers as part of a sport and leisure Policy Development Panel (PDP).

The councillors involved were Paul Garner, Iain Sinclair, Jack Redmond, James Kerr and Robert Spears, and they visited neighbouring authorities in East Dunbartonshire, Stirling and Wet Lothian to see for themselves their facilities and how they operated.

The Great Mariner Reef soft play at the Mariner Centre is a popular attraction. Pic: Michael Gillen

The reports states “every effort would be made” to keep both the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex open until the new facilities were up and running.

The Camelon centre had two recent upgrades: in 2018 it reopened with a new soft play area, cafe and entrance built at a cost of £1 million and in 2020 there were new gym and leisure studios constructed costing £1.2 million.

Last year, the Grangemouth centre opened Scotland’s largest immersive cycle studio with 43 bikes and virtual technology costing £500,000.

Despite this the PDP wants the executive to note “the current sport and leisure estate is in a poor condition and deteriorating due to a historic lack of investment”.

Grangemouth Sports Complex could also be replaced. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, the report going to councillors highlights the high cost of running the current “outdated” sports and leisure facilities in the council’s portfolio, which includes these two centres. Its current operation is running at a rising deficit – £2.57 million in 2017/18 has increased to £4.7 million last year.

The report suggests the new facility could operate at zero cost or even turn a profit, compared to the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex which cost around £2 million annually.

Largest savings would come in energy costs and other efficiencies which, the report states “would allow additional borrowing of approximately £28 million”.

The external advisers suggest the new sport, health and fitness centre could cost approximately £35 million. The remaining £7 million neededcould come from the council’s service concessions following decisions made in February this year.

The biggest immersive cycle studio in Scotland opened in Grangemouth last year at a cost of £500,000. Pic: Michael Gillen

Alliance Leisure, consultants hired by the council, noted despite the age and condition of facilities, levels of usage has recovered well and currently exceed pre-Covid levels in some cases.

They say “this demonstrates that there are high levels of demand for facilities and opportunities for future growth if quality facilities are offered to the public”.

However, they also noted that some communities within the council area face “higher health challenges” than in other areas. The proposed investment in the new strategy would help meet demand and provide equitable access that would benefit currently underserved populations and promote active lifestyles.

The council stressed that extensive consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including elected members and external advisors has gone into preparation of the report. Future consultations would ensure detailed plans are aligned with “community needs and expectations”.

The cost of replacing a facility in Grangemouth would be determined by what was built: £10 million would get a dry facility with gym, games hall, studio space and changing facilities, while a wet-side facility – including a swimming pool – could potentially cost more than £20 million. However, the report makes it clear there is currently no budget available for this facility.

It was agreed that officers should develop a proposal for the new sport and leisure facility for Grangemouth and consider both potential sites, and potential funding.

If this model is agreed, council officers would bring further reports back to councillors for consideration on the potential location of the central hub and new Grangemouth facility, while the Sport & Leisure Provision for Communities report, also being considered at the executive on June 11 highlights proposals for facilities in Bo’ness, Braes and Denny as part of the council’s Strategic Property Review.

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council’s Director of Place Services said: “Elected Members of the PDP have proposed a bold new approach to provide top-tier sport and leisure facilities for our communities across the Falkirk area.

“This exciting transition to modern, accessible and energy-efficient facilities could support healthier lifestyles and foster stronger community connections. This clear overhaul of the existing approach could set Falkirk Council on the right road for the delivery of these services for the next 15-20 years.