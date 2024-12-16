All you need to know about Falkirk Council bin collections for Christmas and New Year

Householders are being reminded of changes to Falkirk Council’s waste and recycling services over the festive period.

The local authority has confirmed it will be operating kerbside recycling and refuse collections as normal over the next few weeks, except for those due to be uplifted on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2 when no collections will take place.

For those areas where green, burgundy or blue wheelie bins are due to be emptied on these dates, residents are advised to check their collection calendar in advance online as different collection days will operate, including some that may be earlier than normal.

There will also be some changes to food waste, black box and AHP collection services due to the public holidays.

Falkirk Council has issued information on its changes to bin collections in the area over the festive period. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Uplifts scheduled for Christmas Day will be collected on Saturday, December 28; Boxing Day collections will be collected on Sunday, December 29.

Similarly, for those due to be collected on New Year’s Day, these will be collected on Saturday, January 4 and those due on Thursday, January 2 will be uplifted on Sunday, January 5.

All scheduled collections – wheelie bins, food waste, black box and AHP – for Friday, December 27 and Friday, January 3 will operate as normal.

Bulky uplifts scheduled for Christmas Day or Boxing Day will be completed on Friday, December 27 and those scheduled for New Year’s Day and January 2 will be completed on Friday, January 3.

The last on-demand brown bin collection for those with permits took place on Friday, December 13 and collections will restart on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The council’s recycling centres at Kinneil Kerse and Roughmute will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Over the festive weeks, the Kinneil Kerse site will be open as follows: Monday, December 23 – 10am to 6pm; Tuesday, December 24 – 10am to 4pm; Friday, December 27 – Closed; Saturday, December 28 – 10am to 6pm; Sunday, December 29 – 10am to 6pm; Monday, December 30 – 10am to 6pm; Tuesday, December 31 – 10am to 4pm; Friday, January 3 – Closed; Saturday, January 4 – 10am to 6pm; Sunday, January 5 – 10am to 6pm.

While Roughmute will be open as follows: Monday, December 23 – 10am to 6pm; Tuesday, December 24 – Closed; Friday, December 27 – 10am to 6pm; Saturday, December 28 – 10am to 6pm; Sunday, December 29 – 10am to 6pm; Monday, December 30 – 10am to 6pm; Tuesday, December 31 – Closed; Friday, January 3 – 10am to 6pm; Saturday, January 4 – 10am to 6pm; Sunday, January 5 – 10am to 6pm.

For full details and more information, including to check your bin collection calendar, visit the Falkirk Council website.