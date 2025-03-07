Abuse is not part of the job for West Lothian Council staff

By Julie Currie
Published 7th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST

West Lothian Council has launched a campaign to reduce incidents of violence and aggression towards council staff, whether it’s in person or online.

The move was announced as it was revealed that incidents of violent and verbal assault against council staff is increasing.

More than 2500 members of staff have already reported that they have experienced violence and aggression at work.

Everyone that goes to work deserves to be treated with respect.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick and depute Susan Manion launch campaign.Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick and depute Susan Manion launch campaign.
And the message for West Lothian Council staff is that all instances of violence and aggression directed towards them when they are undertaking their work must be reported.

Lesley Henderson, West Lothian Council head of corporate services, said it was an issue the council is committed to tackling.

She said: “Sadly, this is an issue that is becoming more prominent. The council is committed to supporting staff who work in what can be, at times, very difficult circumstances.

“No-one should be abused, threatened or attacked at work when they’re trying to do their job.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a growing amount of abusive and aggressive behaviour directed at staff, including on the phones, on social media platforms and in person.

“Our priority is to focus on the well-being of our staff and to take all the steps available to us to protect them from this type of behaviour.”

The campaign message is clear – that while staff are there to help, abuse is not part of their job.

