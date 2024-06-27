Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An extended leave of absence for a member of Falkirk Council who has been seriously ill has been approved by fellow councillors who wished him a speedy recovery.

Councillor Jim Robertson, who represents the Upper Braes, has been unable to attend meetings due to ill health for several months now.

The Local Government (Scotland) Act states that if a councillor fails to attend meetings for more than six months they stop being a local member, unless the absence is approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk councillors heard that Mr Robertson, who was elected for the SNP in May 2022, has been in dialogue with the chief governance officer regarding his illness and officers recommended that a leave of absence be approved.

Councillor Jim Robertson. Pic: Falkirk Council

The leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said that Cllr Robertson is making a “slow recovery and we hope that he will be back very soon”.

Members of all the parties and Independents unanimously agreed the leave of absence, which will be reviewed in October.