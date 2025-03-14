A sporting pavilion, hall and bothy transferred by Falkirk Council to the community

More buildings have been taken into community ownership as Falkirk Council bids to offload properties.

At a meeting of the council’s executive on Thursday, March 13, councillors agreed three further applications for Community Asset Transfers (CAT) taken to 14 the total number handed over in the last 12 months.

The decision will see the Duncan Stewart pavilion in Bonnybridge, Banknock Community Hall and Bo’ness Cemetery Bothy move towards community ownership.

Each of the buildings will transfer for a nominal sum of £1, be handed over in a wind and watertight condition, and come with funding for further improvements. The aim is to give local groups the best opportunity to take them forward in a sustainable way that meets the aspirations and needs of their communities.

Supporting the transition, each group is receiving financial assistance from the council’s enablement fund, which offers financial support to groups to help them improve energy efficiency and reduce long-term running costs.

To date, £1,664,857 of enabling funds have been committed to supporting viable community transfers.

Duncan Stuart Pavilion will transfer to Bonnybridge Football and Sports Club, supported with up £76,440 of funding to help pay for various works including a new roof, windows, doors and kitchen, a disabled access ramp and electrical rewiring. The club was concerned without the transfer it would be left with no changing space, as well as the rundown condition of the pavilion.

The transfer includes additional land around the existing building.

In Banknock, the hall in Kilsyth Road will transfer via ownership to Banknock Community Hall Management Committee with up to £120,224 of funding to support numerous projects, including reconfiguring the existing space, new windows and roof, roughcasting and insulation.

While a bothy in Bo’ness Cemetery will be transferred to Blooming Bo’ness with up to £10,742 of funding allocated for the installation of LED lighting, a new external door and fixtures alongside landscaping and yard surfacing work.

The transfers come on the back of the Council’s Strategic Property Review (SPR) which highlighted the Council no longer needed 128 buildings. These building were in poor and ageing condition, not energy efficient, expensive to run, and underutilised.

Since the launch of the review in 2023, community groups have submitted more than 43 expressions of interest and CAT applications, compared to fewer than five transfers in the previous 10 years since the community empowerment act was enacted.

Without community group interest, these building would close.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “I’m really pleased to see another three council properties being handed over to the community with money for future investment.

“By providing groups undertaking a Community Asset Transfer with a wide range of support including financial assistance through the enablement fund, we’re giving them the best possible start in taking these spaces forward in a way that works best for them and their communities.

“Falkirk Council is leading the way in Scotland in this area right now and I’d like to thank and praise our communities for the incredible part they are playing in that.”