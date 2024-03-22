Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors lined up in Livingston to question proposals from the Scottish Government which suggest that major improvements can be delivered within 18 months.

There’s little in the proposals to force producers to change their ways but lots about forcing councils to improve or face financial penalties.

Councillors approved a response by officers to the latest consultation on the plans. No-one disagrees with the idea but officers and councillors say it will need more money and better infrastructure to work.

Lib Dem councillor Sally Pattle told a meeting of West Lothian’s executive: “I’m looking at the dates of what’s expected in the next 18 months. I’m absolutely incredulous.

“It’s like the SNP/Green coalition have said ‘Make it so’ but it’s not like we have a genie in a lamp that’s going to make infrastructure magically appear to make this happen.”

“There are no viable alternative technologies in existence. So how are we supposed to do that?

Cllr Pattle, who recetly visited a commercial recycling centre with fellow Linlithgow councillor Pauline Orr, told the meeting that recycling professionals had been calling for a national strategy for 20 years.

She pointed out that 32 different local authorities along with operators, such as hospitals and universities, all do things differently.

She described the consultation proposals as infeasible and added: “They are completely unrealistic and it will lead to further delay and confusion for everyone.”

Officers have also pointed to the need for legislation to force manufacturers to do more to make products such as furniture more recyclable rather than leave local authorities with the growing costs of disposal.

Key elements include the disposal of furniture such as sofas which contain fire retardant materials which add to costs because of the chemical element.

Head of waste operations Jim Jack frequently used the analogy of a chain – with the focus being on local authorities the middle link in the chain – as he described the council’s consultation response.

It was his personal view, he stressed, that extending producers responsibility needs to be done in advance of all else, as the first link in the chain.

Councillor Tom Conn said: “Principles are great but I think parliamentarians need to stop talking and actually start doing stuff in the parliament that actually delivers and on time-scales.