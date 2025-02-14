West Lothian streets are to see a return to 20mph zones first introduced under the Spaces for People programme during lockdown.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residential and town centre streets which figure high in accident statistics will be among the first to have the new speed limits.

Roads officers promised greater consultation with the public on the new zones, while streets chosen will have an 18 month temporary restriction before the new limit is made permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the council’s Environment and Sustainability PDSP described Transport Scotland’s National Strategy for 20mph speed limits.

Linlithgow has been included in tier two of the proposal, with 20mph speed limits on appropriate urban and residential roads.

The national transport agency has a country-wide policy to introduce 20mph limits – Slower today for a safer tomorrow – making streets feel safer and encouraging active travel.

It is for each local council to determine which local roads should be subject to a new 20mph limit. It also gives councils the flexibility and decision-making responsibilities to decide how best to implement this by way of temporary and permanent Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs).

The plan is to introduce the zones in three tiers:-

Tier 1: Livingston, including Polbeth and West Calder, Bathgate and Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tier 2: Linlithgow, Armadale, Whitburn, Broxburn and Uphall.

Tier 3: All other areas.

A report to committee stated: “A review of the 586 residential areas considered under the 2024/25 accident investigation and prevention programme shows that this tackles the areas with most residential casualties first.”

Kenneth Brown, roads network manager, told councillors: “This is currently being introduced by local authorities across the country. There are 21 local authorities in Scotland that have already commenced this process.”

He said the proposed 20mph zones would be subject to a final review after the temporary traffic orders had been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals of engaging with communities will go along with that,” he said. “We’ll be asking for feedback before we introduce the final traffic regulation orders.”

Pippa Plevin, representing the Joint Forum of Community Councils, told the meeting that many small villages had wanted to retain the 20mph zones installed during the 18-month Spaces for People programme. She asked why they could not be included in the first tier.

Kenneth said the zones would go to areas where more people could benefit.

Scottish Government research shows that a pedestrian hit by a car travelling at 20mph has a 90 per cent chance of surviving compared to 60 per cent at 30mph. The police will remain responsible for moving traffic offences, including enforcing the new speed limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth added: “One of the things we did learn from the rollout during Covid was the number of signs that we put out to show people the speed limit. When we go through the statutory process we can put repeater signage up so it will be more obvious.”

Councillors across the chamber gave cautious welcome to the proposals. Plans for the new zones will go before all nine council local area committees for consultation with local councillors.