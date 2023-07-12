Council taxpayers across Falkirk area could be paying up to 22.5 per cent more if plans are approved

The Scottish Government has today launched ten weeks of consultation on its proposal which it says will bring about a “fairer” system.

If implemented, the plans would see council tax for homes in bands E, F, G and H increased on a sliding scale of 7.5 per cent, 12.5 cent, 17.5 per cent and 22.5 per cent. At the current rate of council tax in the Falkirk area this would see those in the highest bracket paying an extra £751.81 annually, taking their charge to £4093.17. However, when waste and water charges are added on the annual bill would rise to £5097.75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government has said around 28 per cent of properties across the country would be impacted and the average payment in the highest band would be £4251 per year.

Council tax bills in Scotland could be set for a big increase for the most expensive properties. Pic: Adobe

Launching the consultation, public finance minister Tom Arthur said: “We have listened to calls for the council tax system to be made fairer, as presently more of the burden falls on those in the lower bands when considered as a proportion of the value of their property.

“The changes would only affect around a quarter of properties and even after they are taken into account, average council tax in Scotland would still be less than anywhere else in the UK.

“We know that many people are struggling with their finances and our council tax reduction scheme is there to ensure nobody has to pay a council tax bill they cannot be expected to afford, regardless of what band they are in. I would encourage anyone who has views on these proposals to complete our consultation before it closes on September 20, 2023, to help us determine if they should be taken forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hagmann, resources spokeswoman at Cosla, said: “For many years there have been calls to make the council tax system fairer. We are pleased to be working jointly with the Scottish Government to explore ways that we can achieve this. A fairer and more progressive council tax is what the proposals in this consultation aim to do.

“This is a consultation about ways to make council tax more proportionate for everyone, so that householders pay their fair share towards the delivery of essential local services, including looking at those higher value properties. We want to hear from individuals, households, and communities to inform any redesign of this local tax, so would encourage people to respond during the ten week consultation period.

“If you have a view on council tax, this joint consultation with Scottish Government gives you the chance to share your views and gives us a chance to make council tax fairer.”