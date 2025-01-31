Cost of work on one Falkirk multi-storey block has risen by £4 million in five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work upgrading one of Falkirk’s tower block is costing £4 million more than first anticipated.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council first put forward plans to replace the cladding on Glenfuir Court in 2019.

The initial plan was for a £2.5 million project to be carried out on the 14-storey building on the corner of Windsor Road and Summerford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the pandemic and the need for further clarification from the Scottish Government on fire safety following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower which claimed 72 lives in 2017 saw a series of delays.

The work on Glenfuir Court is underway. Pic: Michael Gillen

Three years ago a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “All of Falkirk’s high rise flats were checked in the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster and found to meet safety standards. However, we continually review this on a regular basis as advice and regulations evolve or change.

“The planned work at Glenfuir Court is part of the council’s ongoing upgrading programme to all properties to provide better insulated homes for our tenants. The planned work has been delayed due to the pandemic but is now in the final phase of design.”

But it would be another two and half years before the project was put out to tender – and now the initial cost has increased by over 160 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh LS McConnell of East Kilbride secured the contract to carry out the work on the building which has 84 homes for elderly residents.

The work is due to be completed later this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

They will be removing the current render on the external walls, installing rainscreen cladding, replacing windows, putting on a new pitched roof with cladding.

This week, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “In January 2020, the cost of the recladding project was estimated to cost £2.5 million.

“The project faced significant delays due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and awaiting government guidance following the Grenfell tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, increased costs have been reported to Council on an annual basis.

“Condition surveys have been updated in line with recommendations made by specialists in building control and fire safety to ensure we comply with all required standards.

“In addition, significant inflation in construction costs have resulted in the figure presented to council in January 2024 being £6.55million. These works got underway in September 2024 and are expected to be completed in 2025.”