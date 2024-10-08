Community council hosts hustings ahead of Falkirk South by-election
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Camelon, Bantaskin and Tamfourhill Community Council is hosting the event tomorrow (Wednesday), October 9.
It will take place in Tamfourhill Community Hub in Machrie Court.
It runs from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Four candidates have already confirmed from the seven who are standing but there may be more on the night.
Those who have said they will attend are: Claire Aitken, Labour; Carol Beattie, SNP; David Grant, Conservative; and Sharron McKean, Independent.
Anyone living in the Falkirk South ward is welcome to attend.
You can also send questions in advance by email to [email protected] or call 07746 07378.
People can also bring their questions with them on the night for the chair to put to the candidates.
Voting in the by-election takes place on Thursday, October 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.