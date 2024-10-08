Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With just over a week to go until the Falkirk South by-election, a group is giving the community a chance to hear from the candidates.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelon, Bantaskin and Tamfourhill Community Council is hosting the event tomorrow (Wednesday), October 9.

It will take place in Tamfourhill Community Hub in Machrie Court.

It runs from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hustings is being held this week ahead of the Falkirk South by-election. Pic: File image

Four candidates have already confirmed from the seven who are standing but there may be more on the night.

Those who have said they will attend are: Claire Aitken, Labour; Carol Beattie, SNP; David Grant, Conservative; and Sharron McKean, Independent.

Anyone living in the Falkirk South ward is welcome to attend.

You can also send questions in advance by email to [email protected] or call 07746 07378.

People can also bring their questions with them on the night for the chair to put to the candidates.

Voting in the by-election takes place on Thursday, October 17.