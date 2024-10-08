Community council hosts hustings ahead of Falkirk South by-election

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 8th Oct 2024, 09:43 BST
With just over a week to go until the Falkirk South by-election, a group is giving the community a chance to hear from the candidates.

Camelon, Bantaskin and Tamfourhill Community Council is hosting the event tomorrow (Wednesday), October 9.

It will take place in Tamfourhill Community Hub in Machrie Court.

It runs from 7pm to 8.30pm.

A hustings is being held this week ahead of the Falkirk South by-election. Pic: File imageA hustings is being held this week ahead of the Falkirk South by-election. Pic: File image
A hustings is being held this week ahead of the Falkirk South by-election. Pic: File image

Four candidates have already confirmed from the seven who are standing but there may be more on the night.

Those who have said they will attend are: Claire Aitken, Labour; Carol Beattie, SNP; David Grant, Conservative; and Sharron McKean, Independent.

Anyone living in the Falkirk South ward is welcome to attend.

You can also send questions in advance by email to [email protected] or call 07746 07378.

People can also bring their questions with them on the night for the chair to put to the candidates.

Voting in the by-election takes place on Thursday, October 17.

