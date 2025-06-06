Cleaning row keeps Changing Places toilets at Callendar Park and Falkirk Stadium closed

Special toilets for the disabled built at a cost of £200,000 remain closed after a row over who would clean them.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council announced last November it would spend £400,000 to build four new Changing Places Toilets (CPTs) in the next 12 months to provide more accessible facilities for the community.

The locations at Callendar Park, Falkirk Stadium, Bonnybridge Library and Dollar Park were selected after consulting with local people to ensure they had most meaningful impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite the Callendar Park and stadium facilities being completed weeks ago they remain closed – apparently in a row over who foots the bill for cleaning and maintenance.

The new changing places toilets similar to this at Callendar Park and Falkirk Stadium remain closed. Pic: Contributed

Falkirk Council and the Health and Social Care Partnership are understood to be involved in the wrangle.

Karen Procek and husband Kris, first highlighted seven years ago that there were no Changing Places toilets in the Falkirk Council area.

CPTs are specifically designed to provide a safe and dignified environment for individuals with complex needs who cannot use standard accessible toilets. Unlike ordinary disabled toilets, these have extra room for up to two carers and a wheelchair, a hoist and tracking system and an adult changing bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their son Rory, 13, a pupil at Carrongrange High School, was born with a chromosome disorder and has hyper-mobility issues which at times necessitates the use of a wheelchair.

Karen said: “CPTs don’t just make outings possible – they make dignity possible. They make participation possible. They allow us to live a great life in our local communities.”

Along with fellow carer Laura Rutherford, the couple campaigned for CPTs to be installed across the area.

Karen added: “Since 2018 we have gone from zero to ten, with two more in development and that is totally amazing. That’s not just progress – it’s a transformation. It’s lives changed. It’s communities made more inclusive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, earlier today she attended a steering group where she was stunned to learn that the due to the issue of cleaning and maintenance the two newest facilities remain closed.

It is also two days before the Awakening Festival is held in Callendar Park: an event specifically for the disabled members of our community which is attended by people from all over Scotland.

Karen said: “This is completely unacceptable. These delays are not abstract – they have real consequences. They prevent families from enjoying public spaces. They reinforce exclusion. And they risk derailing future plans for proposed sites like Dollar Park and Bonnybridge.”

To highlight the issue she immediately emailed every councillor informing them of the situation and pointing out "going to the toilet should not be a luxury”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within hours she heard from her local councillor in Bonnybridge, Jack Redmond, who said that he had spoken to Paul Kettrick, head of investment, assets and climate, and had been given an assurance the CPTs would be open “within four to six weeks”.

“This is welcome news, “added Karen. “But it is terrible that internal disputes over money can impact people and families who want to be able to go out in their local community and know that when needed, they can use a suitable toilet.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to residents and visitors to Callendar Park for the delay to the opening of the new Changing Places Facility.

“The council has a plan for the ongoing maintenance of the Changing Places Toilet, and officers are currently seeking to appoint external contractors to undertake the specialist daily cleaning and management required for CPTs. We anticipate this process taking approximately six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sorry that the Changing Places Toilet will not be available for the Awakening Festival, and hope that the two accessible toilets in the adjacent Callendar House will be able to provide some assistance in the meantime for those attending.”