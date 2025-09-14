Euan Stainbank, Chris Kane and Brian Leishman said ‘sheer classism’ was the reason the SNP had not guaranteed the future of Forth Valley College's Alloa campus.

Scotland’s colleges are facing catastrophic cuts to courses and jobs, it has been warned, as SNP ministers were accused of “sheer classism” for not stepping in to guarantee the future of a campus on the brink of closure.

Union leaders described the sector’s financial crisis as a “national emergency”, with a final decision to be made on the mooted closure of Forth Valley College's Alloa campus later this month.

Scottish Labour MPs have claimed the Scottish Government would have stepped in to save the at-risk college campus if it were a university, with Euan Stainbank, Chris Kane and Brian Leishman describing the lack of action as “sheer classism”.

Colleges Scotland said there must be a “step-change” to college funding at the next budget. It comes after the Scottish Government provided an extra £40 million for Dundee University to tackle a financial crisis that has threatened hundreds of jobs.

Keir Greenaway, senior organiser in the public sector for the GMB Scotland union, urged ministers to act immediately to support colleges to avert potentially catastrophic cuts to courses and jobs.

He said: “This is not a looming financial crisis, but a financial crisis happening right now - a national emergency demanding emergency action. Our colleges are the rock the further education sector is built on and equip students with the skills and knowledge needed in a modern, successful country.

“If the Scottish Government understands that, it is not obvious. It is beyond time for ministers to listen to college staff and understand the scale of the threat to our campuses, not only in Alloa, but across the sector.

“The crucial work of Forth Valley and our other colleges is being sabotaged by needless cuts and uncertainty when it demands respect, recognition and proper funding.”

Mr Stainbank, the Falkirk MP, said: “If this [the Alloa campus] were a university, the SNP would’ve stepped in already. Forth Valley College must be protected.

“The Alloa Campus provides essential space for young men and women to gain the technical and vocational skills that employers need, especially with the opportunities we’ve been promised around Grangemouth’s industrial transition.

“The SNP’s flat-cash settlements have drained the life out of an otherwise well-run institution and left staff, students, and local employers facing unacceptable uncertainty.

“I’m working with fellow Forth Valley representatives and Scottish Labour candidates to press both the Scottish and UK governments for urgent clarity and support. We need a cast-iron commitment that the Alloa Campus will be safeguarded and that the crucial skills pipeline for future industries Grangemouth will not be broken.

“Colleges educate more working-class students than universities and are indispensable to upskilling and re-training. Sadly, colleges have been shamefully de-prioritised by the Scottish Government. Ministers must act now to keep Alloa open and give Forth Valley College’s lecturers and staff the resources they need.”

Forth Valley College has said the Alloa campus may have to be axed for the college to survive.

It has two other campuses in Falkirk and Stirling and is looking to make drastic cuts to secure its future.

Options include sale and leaseback of the building, retaining ownership and leaseback of parts of the building, or selling part or all of the campus. The college said 11 staff members were directly affected, but courses for its 461 students will continue as planned until June.

Mr Leishman, the Alloa and Grangemouth MP, said: “This is not just a local issue – it is the direct result of sustained SNP cuts to college funding. The board of management has been left in an extremely challenging position, with reduced credit allocations and rising costs.

“The truth is that the SNP Government has failed to protect education in our communities. Regardless of what decision the board takes, young people in Alloa and Grangemouth will see their access to further education reduced at the very best – and dedicated staff will face uncertainty and upheaval.

“Education is devolved to the Scottish Government and the SNP cannot simply pass the buck. Colleges in Scotland have seen flat cash settlements for years now with no adjustments for inflation or rising costs.

“This is what abandonment looks like."

Mr Leishman added: "SNP treatment of colleges is sheer classism and shows a government that has its priorities all wrong.

"Clackmannanshire has been devastated by deindustrialisation and the SNP have done nothing to transform our local economy. Their negligence means positive destinations for young people are much less likely.”

Dundee University received the huge boost in SNP Government funding in June as a direct settlement - something that had never been done before.

Before the move, the institution was facing a £35m deficit and had already received £22m in February. Dundee University had originally estimated it would need to cut 632 jobs, but later revised this to about 300 through the use of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

A Colleges Scotland spokesperson said: “Real-terms government investment in colleges has fallen by 17 per cent since 2021-22, during a period of soaring inflation, increasing staff costs and higher energy prices. This situation has led to many college leaders facing difficult, and often unpalatable, choices.

“Colleges Scotland has long called for sustainable and equitable investment into colleges so they can continue to act as Scotland's skills engines, lift people out of poverty, and remain as a strong anchors in our local communities.

“We need a step-change in the approach to college funding at the next Scottish Government Budget if we are to harness the power of colleges for the benefit of Scotland, and avoid losing opportunities for our people and places, now and in the future.”

Stirling MP Mr Kane said: “I am concerned about Forth Valley College’s recent announcement and it is clear that this is the culmination of concerns that have been raised for many months. The Scottish Government have been acutely aware of the pressures facing the college sector, yet they have chosen to ignore them.

“Although the Alloa Campus is not in my constituency, the college serves the entire Forth Valley region. Any decision that weakens one part of that network has an impact on the others. I know many of my constituents will be deeply concerned about what this means for access to education and training opportunities in the future.

“The college sector has been put under strain by mismanagement and underfunding by the SNP Government. It is in dire need of support and the Scottish Government should be stepping in to offer the necessary assistance.

“I have requested a meeting with the principal of Forth Valley College to fully understand the scale of the challenges they face, and to ensure the voices of students, staff, and the wider Forth Valley community are heard. Forth Valley college plays a vital role across our region and I will continue to press the Scottish Government to support it.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers and the Scottish Funding Council are engaging with Forth Valley College to consider the challenges to the Alloa campus. In this year's allocations from the Scottish Funding Council, all colleges received a 4.9 per cent increase in funding to support college maintenance in 2025-26 and Forth Valley College received a 2.3 per cent uplift to the college's resource allocation, in recognition of the vital role colleges play in communities across Scotland.”

Forth Valley College was contacted for comment.