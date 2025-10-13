Christine Jardine MP welcomes Government commitment to end forced swim test

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed what she called a “landmark victory for animal welfare” following the UK Government’s announcement that it will phase out the controversial Forced Swim Test.

The Home Office has confirmed that it will no longer issue licences for the test, with existing ones due to expire by 2028. The announcement follows sustained pressure from campaigners.

The Forced Swim Test involves placing small animals such as rats or mice into containers of water from which they cannot escape, forcing them to swim until they stop struggling. The test has been widely condemned by animal welfare organisations and scientists alike for being both inhumane and scientifically unreliable. x8g3qyt

Welcoming the news, Christine Jardine MP said: “This is a landmark moment for animal welfare and for science. The Forced Swim Test has no place in modern research; it is cruel, outdated, and deeply flawed.

Christine Jardine in South Queensferry

“I hope it will mark the beginning of a wider shift towards compassionate, evidence-based scientific research.

“We must continue to push for the UK to lead the world in ethical innovation that protects animals while advancing genuine scientific understanding.”

The decision marks the first time the UK Government has committed to ending a specific behavioural test on animals, setting an important precedent for wider reform in research practices.