The General Election turnout is up in the Falkirk constituency since 2017.

At the Grangemouth count centre, Returning Officer Kenneth Lawrie announced that 56,089 votes had been cast from an electorate of 84,472 giving a turnout of 66.4 per cent.

In 2017 the figure was 65.5 per cent.

There had been concerns that a December election would see a drop in people going to the polls.