Candidates for West Lothian Council elections
The candidates have been announced for the Local Government Election which takes place on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
There are six candidates standing for the three councillor positions to represent the Linlithgow ward at West Lothian Council. Labour candidate Tom Conn is looking to hold onto his councillor position. The other candidates are Pamela Barnes for the Greens, Chris Horne for the Conservatives, Pauline Orr for the SNP, Sally Pattle for the Liberal Democrats and Rik Smith for the Family Party.
You can find a full list of all the candidates standing for election across the nine ward areas of West Lothian Council by visiting www.westlothian.gov.uk/vote-local-2022 and clicking on ‘Notice of Poll’.
Further information on the election, including guidance on voter registration, can be viewed at the same website address.