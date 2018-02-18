Butcher serves up black pudding as donations grow

A renowned family butchers has served up some tasty treats to show its support for local armed forces veterans.

Malcolm Allan Ltd donated black puddings and sausages to Falkirk Veterans, so the organisation could cook them up for its weekly drop-in centre in the British Legion Club in Grangemouth and its breakfast club in the Graeme Hotel in Fal-kirk.

Margaret Brown, of Falkirk Veterans, said: “We now have over 25 members who regularly attend our drop-in at the Legion every Thursday from 10am till 2pm and the numbers are getting bigger every week.

“We have had donations of money and goods for our projects from local businessman Chris Weizoreck and visits from MP Alison Harris and celebrity Colin McGlaughlin from television’s Who Dares Wins.

“As well as Malcolm Allan’s donations, Asda Grangemouth has given us food and drinks through its community champion Nicolle Allan and Greggs has supplied cakes and pastries.

“We are extremely grateful to all who are continuing to support us as this all helps our veterans.”