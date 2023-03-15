Budget 2023: Falkirk MP John McNally says Chancellor got it wrong
Falkirk MP John McNally has given his reaction to the Chancellor’s 2023 Budget – and it’s not favourable.
Mr McNally said: “The Chancellor should have chosen to help families by cutting energy bills, raising public sector pay with inflation and introducing a Real Living Wage. Instead he has chosen to make people poorer – withdrawing vital support and imposing real-terms cuts to incomes. The Chancellor's announcement today on more autonomy for the Northern powerhouses, and that they should have their own decision making powers, confirms that Westminster as a central government, is no longer fit for purpose.
"And I believe that nuclear power is completely the wrong way to be going as we plan future energy supplies. What is really required is stronger investment in renewable and storage technology.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget gave a boost to pension and childcare in England and Wales, but household spending power is forecast to drop.