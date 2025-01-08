Brian Leishman reflects on first six months as MP for Alloa and Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The end of one year and start of another is always a time to reflect then plan ahead.

And it’s no different for our two new MPs who, in the second half of 2024, saw their lives completely changed as they began work in their constituencies and in Westminster.

Here’s Brian Leishman’s thoughts on that settling in period and what lies ahead.

"The festive period has been the perfect opportunity to reflect and look back at my first six months representing Alloa and Grangemouth.

“Firstly, I am delighted to have a constituency office up and running with a dedicated team of caseworkers who have been diligently helping our residents with a variety of issues.

“My team has already resolved thousands of cases for residents across the area and we will continue to work hard for those who often do not have anywhere else left to turn to, as delivering meaningful outcomes for people is one of my top priorities.

“I have also been continually fighting for the Grangemouth oil refinery to remain open and my goal remains the same – a just transition to biofuels with no job losses. Unite the Union have a credible plan for the refinery’s future, and I have been keen to make sure that this vital piece of national infrastructure remains at the top of the agenda for both governments.

“There is still time to be on the right side of history when it comes to the refinery and I have met with unions, government ministers, repeatedly raised the issue in Westminster and stood shoulder to shoulder with workers as we marched on Holyrood in November.

“More recently, I have been vocal about the injustice WASPI women continue to endure and the decision not to compensate them is just simply wrong. I have previously called for an annual wealth tax on assets worth more than £10 million – the money raised could be put to good use both when it comes to correcting injustices such as that suffered by WASPI women, or indeed to take a transitional stake in Grangemouth.

“Simply put, we should be working to equalise society to benefit the many, not the few, and I will continue to advocate for that.

“On a similar note, I am also proud of my ongoing work with other trade unions, including the Fire Brigades Union, who have been calling for decontamination processes and kit to prevent exposure to contaminants from fires. Firefighters are some of the bravest people providing an invaluable service to society, it is only right we do what we can to protect them from cancer and other illnesses.

“Casting my eye on international affairs, I have been steadfast in my support for the people of Palestine. I believe that what has been taking place in Gaza in the past year is nothing short of genocide and we must do everything to stop the ongoing bloodshed. I have therefore called for all arms sales to Israel to end. The international community must do more to achieve peace and recognise and establish a free and prosperous state of Palestine.

“And back closer to home, I have been privileged to meet many groups and good causes working in the area, including the Forth Valley Hub of charity Barnardo’s. I can only commend the ongoing work that benefits many children, young people and families in our area.

“It is an honour to represent everyone from every community across our constituency and if you need to contact me or my team, please email: [email protected] or follow me on social media: @BrianLeishmanMP and facebook.com/VoteBrianLeishman.”