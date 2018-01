Councillor Billy Buchanan has been selected as the new Provost of Falkirk.

The elected member for Bonnybridge became the district’s first citizen after a vote by councilors this morning.

He defeated the SNP’s Gordon Hughes by 16 votes to 12.

Mr Buchanan takes over as civic head following the sudden death of Tom Coleman in November.

Provost Coleman had only been in the role for a few months following last May’s local government elections.