Barred SNP candidate in Falkirk West said he was denied 'fair hearing'

An SNP member who was removed from the Falkirk West candidacy ballot paper said the decision was “flawed”.

Toni Giugliano, who was defeated in last year’s Westminster election after standing in Falkirk, had been hoping to be selected to replace Michael Matheson when he stands down next year at the Holyrood election.

However, his name was taken off the Falkirk West ballot paper over allegations about “breaches of SNP rules”.

The contest saw Falkirk councillor Gary Bouse selected as the SNP’s candidate in the constituency.

Toni Giugliano said the decision to remove him from the Falkirk West candidate race was "flawed". Pic: Contributed

But Mr Giugliano said the party’s conduct appeals committee had now cleared him, adding that he should never have been suspended nor his name removed from the ballot paper.

He said that he would be consulting on “what comes next”.

In a statement, Mr Giugliano said: “I am delighted that the SNP’s conduct appeals committee has unanimously upheld my appeal and dismissed the complaint that led to my removal from the Falkirk West selection ballot days before the poll closed.

"I should never have been suspended and removed from the ballot – that decision was procedurally flawed.

"The committee’s report is clear that I was denied a fair hearing. Indeed, I should have been cleared.

"This is a full vindication for the SNP members who voted for me and stood by me.

"I will now consult with both my supporters in Falkirk and the party about what comes next.

"But make no mistake, our membership is the foundation of the SNP and they must never again be sidelined and disenfranchised.

"I’m pleased that the due process has finally prevailed.”

A spokesperson for the Falkirk West constituency association said 'We have an excellent candidate in Gary Bouse. He has the full support of the constituency association and is focused on the campaign ahead, working hard to retain the Falkirk West seat.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “Understandably, we don’t comment on confidential internal processes.”

Mr Giugliano appears to have split the Falkirk constituency – after he won the selection in 2023 to stand for the Westminster seat, a complaint was made to SNP HQ alleging he placed undue pressure on local members to support him. However, he was cleared of all allegations and his campaign continued.

At the 2024 general election count in Grangemouth Sports Complex there was only one SNP councillor – Lorna Binnie – supporting him.

Following that defeat in the July 2024 general election, Mr Giugliano criticised the SNP’s handling of the expenses row involving Mr Matheson over an iPad bill.

He even went as far as saying that “iPadgate” had been detrimental to his campaign and that of other candidates across Scotland.

He wrote on social media: “An MSP found to have breached rules on parliamentary expenses must never again be protected – quite the opposite, they must be removed from office.”

After losing the Nationalist’s largest majority and the seat that former Falkirk councillor John McNally had held since 2015, Mr Giugliano also criticised Falkirk Council’s SNP administration saying their proposals to cut school hours and shut community centres cost him votes.

He said: “I have never witnessed an SNP administration publicly attack their own candidate for advocating SNP government policy days before an election.”