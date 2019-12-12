Ballot boxes all in Grangemouth count centre for GE 2019

All the ballot boxes are now safely inside Grangemouth Sports Complex for the General Election 2019 count.

It took exactly one hour from the polls closing at 10pm for the last box filled with ballot papers for the Falkirk constituency to arrive at the centre.

Falkirk Council’s staff are well practised – this is the third General Election count in five years and there has also been Scottish Parliament, local authority and European Parliament elections in this time scale.

The result is anticipated around 2am.