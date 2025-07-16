Alloa and Grangemouth MP suspended from Labour Party by Sir Keir Starmer
The local MP confirmed he had been suspended on Wednesday.
The other three MPs to be suspended are reportedly Neil Duncan-Jordan (Poole), Chris Hinchliff (North East Hertfordshire) and Rachael Maskell (York Central)
With the party whip being removed, the MPs will sit as independents within Westminster.
All four voted against the government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month. All apart from Ms Maskell were first elected at last year’s election.
In a statement, Mr Leishman said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party.
“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.
“I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth. I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.
“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”
