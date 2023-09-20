News you can trust since 1845
All Under One Banner march taking place in Falkirk

Several hundred marchers are expected to descend on Falkirk town centre this weekend.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
The All Under One Banner march for independence gets underway at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Signs are already up on the approach to the town centre warning of possible disruption.

The march had originally been planned for September last year but was called off following the death of HM The Queen.

A previous All Under One Banner march in Glasgow. Pic: Getty ImagesA previous All Under One Banner march in Glasgow. Pic: Getty Images
Marchers from all over Scotland are expected and will gather in the Glenfuir Road and Westburn Avenue area, next to the Forth & Clyde Canal.

They will then walk along Camelon Road, West Bridge Street, High Street, East Bridge Street, Corporation Street, Eastburn Drive, Estate Avenue, Seaton Place and finish with a rally in Callendar Park.

The event is expected to conclude around 4.30pm.

A social media post on the organisation’s Facebook page states: "Bring your flags, banners, instruments and drums.”

Another march is planned for Edinburgh on October 7.

