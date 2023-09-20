Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The All Under One Banner march for independence gets underway at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Signs are already up on the approach to the town centre warning of possible disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The march had originally been planned for September last year but was called off following the death of HM The Queen.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous All Under One Banner march in Glasgow. Pic: Getty Images

Marchers from all over Scotland are expected and will gather in the Glenfuir Road and Westburn Avenue area, next to the Forth & Clyde Canal.

They will then walk along Camelon Road, West Bridge Street, High Street, East Bridge Street, Corporation Street, Eastburn Drive, Estate Avenue, Seaton Place and finish with a rally in Callendar Park.

The event is expected to conclude around 4.30pm.

A social media post on the organisation’s Facebook page states: "Bring your flags, banners, instruments and drums.”