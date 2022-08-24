13 pictures showing strikes under way across Scotland as rubbish mounts in Edinburgh

Wendy Dunsmore of Unite said the unions were “here for the long haul” as industrial action, which has already seen litter pile up on the streets of Edinburgh, spread to other parts of Scotland.

Ms Dunsmore insisted ministers needed to find more cash, as she called on the Scottish Government to at least match the £1,925 pay offer that has been made to council workers in the rest of the UK.

The 5% rise offered to local government staff in Scotland will see workers receive an average of about £900 more a year.

Cleansing staff in the Scottish capital have been out on strike since August 18, with the action timed to coincide with the Edinburgh festivals – with much of the Capital covered in rubbish – and bins overflowing.

