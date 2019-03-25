Policemen put into headlock in Stenhousemuir assault

Two policemen found themselves held in a headlock position after attending an incident in Stenhousemuir.

James Fullarton (37), a prisoner at Low Moss Prison, near Glasgow, admitted behaving in an threatening or abusive manner on January 10, 2019 at Bruart Avenue, Stenhousemuir by repeatedly brandishing a glass bottle, shouting and challenging police officers to fight and threaten them with violence.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court from custody, Fullarton further pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers by seizing them both by the neck and holding them in a headlock.

One of the officers was also punched on the head by Fullarton and had his eye “repeatedly gouged”.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence until April 15 for a psychiatric assesment but warned Fullarton that a custodial sentence was still “at the forefront” of his mind.