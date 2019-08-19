Police warn of rail line dangers after boy suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police have urged members of the public to stay clear of rail lines after a young boy was seriously hurt.

The 12-year-old child had to be rushed to hospital with “life-threatening” injuries following last night’s incident in Ashgill Road, Glasgow.

British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene around 6.30pm.

The boy remains in a critical condition and officers want others to be aware of the danger rail lines can possess.

DI Brian McAleese said: “This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy, who remains in hospital receiving treatment to a number of very serious injuries.

“His condition is believed to be life-threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are making a number of urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to this boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines.

“While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.”

Information can be passed to BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 384 of Sunday, August 18.