Police to speak to family of man who died in Bonnybridge crash

Police are to speak with the family of a man who died in a two-car crash in Bonnybridge.

Officers will meet with relatives of the driver of a Renault Clio which was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta around 6.50pm yesterday on the A883 near to Roughmute Recycling Centre.

The man’s name and age are yet to be released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3466 of July 21.