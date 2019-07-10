Police still looking for missing man with ties to Falkirk and Grangemouth

A search remains ongoing for a missing Glasgow man who has links to Falkirk and a family connection in Glasgow.

Gregor Gibbons (32) was last seen around 6pm last Tuesday when he left his home in Colston Avenue, Colston to go to work.

He was seen getting into his car, a white Ford Fiesta, registration SB64 NLG, but didn’t arrive there.

After failing to return home, his family contacted police on Wednesday morning to report him missing.

There have since been reported sightings of Gregor in the Twechar area.

Gregor is white, around 5ft5 and slim with very short, shaved dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black, Nike hooded top, black Nike shorts and black trainers.

A number of people reported seeing him on the Forth and Clyde Canal path between 8pm and 10pm last Tuesday.

He was walking from Bishopbriggs towards Kilsyth and the last sighting of him was in the Twechar area of the canal path.

Inspector Pauline Thomson, Glasgow’s Maryhill Police Office, said: “Our concern for Gregor is growing as he has never gone missing before, and he is very close to his family and friends.

“For him not to be in touch with them is completely out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Gregor or who may have seen his white Ford Fiesta to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could help us find him.

“His family is understandably very upset at his disappearance and just want to know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Maryhill Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0119 of July 3, 2019.