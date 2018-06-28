Police seeking this man in line with Polmont assault enquiry

A teenage girl was assaulted in January and police are seeking this man, seen in CCTV stills, to help their investigation.

The 16-year-old was approached by a man who made inappropriate comments to her, before she was assaulted on Station Road, in Polmont on January 27. The incident happened around 5.40pm.

Can you help police trace or identify this man?

Officers have released the images and would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries.

Detective Constable Karen Young from Falkirk CID said: “We are keen to trace the man pictured and would ask anyone who recognises him, and can help establish his current whereabouts, to contact police.

“Equally if the man in the images sees our appeal, I would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3107 of 27 January 2018, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.