Police seek help in bid to recover stolen painting

Police are asking the public to help them trace a stolen painting of the River Forth that’s reckoned to be worth around £600.

The picture, an oil painting by artist Iona Leishman, went missing from an art studio in the town’s Cowane Centre some time between Sunday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 13.

Officers are now asking anyone with information that can help them trace the painting to get in touch.

Inspector Mark Murphy said: “The theft of this painting is depriving the artist of her living and we are keen to recover it and return it to her.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact us via 101 quoting incident number 3261 of June 14.”