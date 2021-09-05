Police searching for missing Forth Valley man

Samuel Neilson, 45, was last seen at around 1am on Saturday, September 4.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, of medium build and bald.

Samuel Neilson was last seen at his home in Stirling in the early hours of Saturday, September 4.

Sergeant Iain Duncan said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Samuel’s safety and well-being and we are working to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Contact police via 101 and quote reference 0959 of September 4.

