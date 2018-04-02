Police Scotland issues ‘be cautious’ warning to Falkirk area drivers after snow weather warnings

Drivers across Scotland are advised to travel with caution, as the latest weather warnings are announced. Police Scotland have issued a Stage 2 - travel with caution warning from midnight tonight. (This will be reviewed late morning tomorrow).

The latest Met Office Yellow weather warning, in place until 2359 hours tomorrow night (April 3), has forecast snow for Falkirk, as well as Stirling, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross, Northern and Southern Scotland.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Deputy Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: “We are expecting snowy conditions over the next couple of days, especially on the higher level routes.

“I would urge drivers to plan accordingly, check the conditions ahead and make sure they are prepared for all eventualities.

“Many people will be returning to work after the Easter break and conditions may be challenging on some routes not only due to snow but also surface water and spray as the snow melts.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the roads and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

“I want to ask drivers not to become complacent and the key is to be fully prepared, drive safely and to the conditions.”

Be fully informed by checking the @PoliceScotland, @TrafficScotland and @MetOffice Twitter feeds before you travel to get the latest information and forecasts.