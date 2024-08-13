Police respond to bomb threat and uncover firearm in Falkirk area canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers were called out to deal with a possible explosive device and then found a handgun in a stretch of the Union Canal.

The incident happened just before 11am on Sunday, August 10, near South Bantaskine Road, Falkirk and resulted in the canal path stretching between Falkirk High Station and Seagull Trust headquarters being temporarily closed off.

Officers who attended discovered the device in question and dealt with that before making another discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Colin Sutherland said: “We were contacted after a possible unexploded ordnance device was discovered in the Union Canal at South Bantaskine Road, Falkirk at around 10.50am on Sunday, August 10.

The canal path between Falkirk High Station and Seagull Trust was closed by police for a period of time

"A cordon was put in place and EOD have attended and dealt with the item. A handgun was also discovered at a different part of the canal. Both are believed to have been in the water for some time and appear unrelated.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”