Police respond to bomb threat and uncover firearm in Falkirk area canal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened just before 11am on Sunday, August 10, near South Bantaskine Road, Falkirk and resulted in the canal path stretching between Falkirk High Station and Seagull Trust headquarters being temporarily closed off.
Officers who attended discovered the device in question and dealt with that before making another discovery.
Inspector Colin Sutherland said: “We were contacted after a possible unexploded ordnance device was discovered in the Union Canal at South Bantaskine Road, Falkirk at around 10.50am on Sunday, August 10.
"A cordon was put in place and EOD have attended and dealt with the item. A handgun was also discovered at a different part of the canal. Both are believed to have been in the water for some time and appear unrelated.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.