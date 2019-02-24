Police release CCTV image of missing man Redmond Taylor

Police have issued a cctv image of missing man Redmond Taylor which shows him walking in the Torwood area an hour after he left Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

He hasn’t been seen since he left the hospital at 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 12 - heading towards the Bellsdyke roundabout -and police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Alloa and has links to the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family since then.

Redmond is around 5ft 7in and slim with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, navy blue jeans and grey trainers.

Redmond is known to travel across the Central Belt, particularly to Edinburgh and Glasgow, and to the Fife area.

Sergeant Derek McKie said: “I would particularly ask that residents in the Torwood area check their gardens, outbuildings where Redmond may have sought shelter, and any private CCTV.

“Likewise, I would appeal to any motorists who were on the A9 at Torwood around 1.30pm on Tuesday 12th February to check any dashcam footage.”

“Anyone who may have seen Redmond since this time, or who has information on where he may be, is urged to contact us as soon as possible”.

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1457 of February 13.