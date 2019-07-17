Police re-appeal for information to find missing man with links to Falkirk

Police have re-appealed for information to help trace a missing Glasgow man who has links to Falkirk and Grangemouth.

Gregor Gibbons (32) was last seen on Tuesday, July 2 when he left his home in Colston Avenue, Colston to go to work and there have been a number of sightings reported since.

He was seen getting into his car, a white Ford Fiesta, registration SB64 NLG, but didn’t arrive there.

After failing to return home, his family contacted police to report him missing.

A CCTV image taken at 10.20pm showed Gregor walking eastbound on the Forth and Clyde Canal path at Twechar Bridge in Kilsyth.

Sightings of Gregor were reported in Bishopbriggs heading towards Kilsyth and in the Twechar area of the path.

He was also seen on CCTV near to the Auchinstarry Marina in Kilsyth around 10.50pm the same night.

Dive and marine unit officers are carrying out inquiries in that area today.

Gregor is around 5ft5 and is slim with very short, shaved dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black, Nike hooded top, black Nike shorts and black trainers.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the path that evening who may remember seeing Gregor.

There have been further unconfirmed sightings in the Falkirk region and officers are liaising with colleagues in the Forth Valley area.

Chief Inspector Scott McCarren, of Maryhill Police Office, said: “We are extremely concerned for Gregor as he has never been missing before and there are no confirmed sightings of him since Tuesday, July 2.

“Gregor’s family are absolutely devastated by his disappearance as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family and friends.

“Local officers carried out a stop and speak operation on the canal path near to Twechar Bridge last night which was exactly two weeks on from when he was last seen there.

“Since Gregor was reported missing, we have been doing everything we can to find him.

“We have followed up a number of sightings that have been reported and spoken to people in each of the areas where he was seen.

“We’ve also gathered and viewed hours of CCTV footage to date. Officers have been assisted by specialist search advisors, the dive and marine unit, and the dog unit throughout this enquiry.

“I would again appeal to anyone who has any information about Gregor to contact Maryhill Police Station through 101 quoting incident number 0119 of July 3, 2019.”