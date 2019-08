Police and other emergency services have swooped on a Falkirk Street after being alerted to an ongoing incident concerning a man’s welfare.

It has been reported that the man is in posession of a knife.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50am on Thursday 22nd August following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.

“Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely.”