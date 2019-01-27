Police probe cause of today’s Grangemouth flat blaze

Police have now confirmed there are no casualties resulting from a blaze in a Grangemouth flat at 76 - 80 Portal Road this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to an address in the Portal Road area of Grangemouth at around 11.55pm on Sunday 27 January following a report of a fire.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and safely extinguished the flames.

“No one was injured as a result.

“Inquiries are ongoing establish the full circumstances of the incident.”