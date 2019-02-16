Police need help to find missing man Redmond

Police are appealing for help to find Redmond Taylor (26), who left Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Tuesday, apparently heading towards Larbert Cross.

He has not contacted his family since then, and concern is growing for his welfare.

Redmond, who lives in Tullibody, is 5ft 7ins and slim with short brown hair, blue eyes and facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, navy blue jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Redmond or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1457 of February 13.