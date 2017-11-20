Police name youth who died in A84 collision

Police have named the teenager who died during a road collision in Stirlingshire on Friday as 17-year-old Gregor Aitken (pictured) from Doune.

Gregor suffered fatal injuries when his Vauxhall Corsa was involved in an early morning collision with an HGV on the A84 between Doune and Callander near Cambusbeg Quarry.

Police inquiries are continuing into the tragedy, which happened around 6.55am, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit at Stirling said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gregor’s family and friends at this difficult time and we continue to give them all the support and assistance they need.

“I would again appeal for any motorists who were on the A84 on Friday morning with dash-cam footage, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible to help with our investigations.”

Gregor’s family have requested that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 513 of November 17.