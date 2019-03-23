Police name woman who died in Cambusbarron tragedy

Police have named the woman who died after a collision in the Cambusbarron area as Erin Dewar (28) of Montrose.

The tragedy was discovered around 10.30pm on Wednesday on the M9 northbound, between Junctions 9 and 10, where Erin’s silver Ford Fiesta was found to have left the road and hit a tree.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she sadly passed away in the early hours of Thursday 14th March.

The northbound carriageway was closed for around seven and a half hours while investigations were conducted at the scene.

In a statement, Erin’s family said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Erin, a mummy, daughter, sister and friend.

“Her death has come as a complete shock to us all and we will miss her dearly.

“We would like to thank all emergency services involved and, of course, the driver of the lorry that stayed with her whilst they tried to save her life.

“The family would also like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and kind messages.”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision continue.

Anyone who may have relevant information and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4428 of March 13v 2019.