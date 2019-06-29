Police name woman in ‘suspicious’ death case

A woman who died after she was found seriously injured in a burning car in West Lothian has been named as 47-year-old Ann Drummond from Livingston.

Police, who are treating her death as suspicious, say she had significant burns and a head injury when found near Drumcross Farm, Bathgate, at 6.15pm on Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man who was found next to her is being treated for injuries which are not life threatening, but is in a serious condition in hospital.

The police investigation is continuing.

g.