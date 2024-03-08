Police name motorist who died following Forth Valley road traffic collision
Jonathan Marshall Watson, 48, was involved in an incident on the A84 Doune to Stirling road at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 27.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash involving an Audi A3.
Jonathan, from Buchany near Doune, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Releasing a statement through Police Scotland, his family said: “Jonathan was a much-loved son, father, and partner, who studied and worked in Marine Biology, the oil industry, and commercial diving.“He was also a keen musician and astrophile specialising in astro-photography. We would like to thank friends, family, and members of the public for their support and condolences at this difficult time."Inspector Andrew Thomson of the Road Policing Unit said "Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends at this time. I'd especially like to thank members of the public who stopped and provided assistance."