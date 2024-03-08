Police name motorist who died following Forth Valley road traffic collision

Releasing a statement through Police Scotland, his family said: “Jonathan was a much-loved son, father, and partner, who studied and worked in Marine Biology, the oil industry, and commercial diving.“He was also a keen musician and astrophile specialising in astro-photography. We would like to thank friends, family, and members of the public for their support and condolences at this difficult time."Inspector Andrew Thomson of the Road Policing Unit said "Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends at this time. I'd especially like to thank members of the public who stopped and provided assistance."