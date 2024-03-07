Police name 65-year-old pedestrian who died following a Forth Valley road traffic collision
Helen Sinclair, 65, died after the collision, which happened near Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907, Alloa Road, Stirling at 7.45pm on Sunday, March 3 and involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan
Helen, from Stirling, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released through Police Scotland her family said: “The whole family is devastated following our tragic loss. We would like to express thanks to everyone who was there at the incident and gave assistance and to everyone that has sent messages and offered support to us all.”
Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.
Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Helen’s family at this difficult time. I’m still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information about it has dashcam footage.”
People can call 101 quoting reference 2796 of March 3.