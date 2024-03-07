Police name 65-year-old pedestrian who died following a Forth Valley road traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helen Sinclair, 65, died after the collision, which happened near Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907, Alloa Road, Stirling at 7.45pm on Sunday, March 3 and involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan

Helen, from Stirling, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland her family said: “The whole family is devastated following our tragic loss. We would like to express thanks to everyone who was there at the incident and gave assistance and to everyone that has sent messages and offered support to us all.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Sinclair, 65, was tragically killed after being involved in a road traffic collision(Picture Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Helen’s family at this difficult time. I’m still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information about it has dashcam footage.”