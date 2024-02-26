Police looking for motorist who sped off following road traffic collision near Camelon
Police are now investigating an incident which saw a driver speed off following a two-vehicle traffic collision instead of stopping to exchange details.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A883 at three Bridges Roundabout near Camelon at 8.40am on Monday, February 26.
“A black Ford Focus estate was struck by an unknown vehicle, believed to be an Audi saloon style car, which then fled the scene.”
People with information can call 101 quoting reference CR/0070284/24.