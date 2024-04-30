Police looking for assistance from Falkirk motorists following fatal car smash in the area

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a black Audi S1 at 8.35pm on Monday on Auldhill Road, Bridgend, near Linlithgow.The passenger of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been released.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell, from the road policing, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.“We would appeal for any motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision, particularly with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”