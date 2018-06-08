Police launch search for missing man Gary

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in Falkirk.

Gary Crossan was last seen in Hope Street at around 10.15am on Thursday, when he is thought to have been cycling between Falkirk and Livingston.

Gary (41) has since failed to return home or make contact with family or friends, and concern for his welfare is growing.

He is 5ft 8ins, medium build, and has short dark brown hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap, and his bike is a white and red hybrid-style model.

Anyone who knows where officers can find Gary is asked to contact police and quote incident 4797 of June 7.