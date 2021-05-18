Police launch search for missing Larbert man

Christopher Horne, 33, was last seen at 7pm on Sunday, May 16 and is known to visit the Falkirk and Stirling areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Missing Larbert man Christopher Horne. Picture: Forth Valley Police Division on Facebook.

Christopher was wearing a grey zipped jumper, a black t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident number 3498 of May 16, 2021.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.