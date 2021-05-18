Police launch search for missing Larbert man
Police have appealed for information to trace a missing Larbert man.
Christopher Horne, 33, was last seen at 7pm on Sunday, May 16 and is known to visit the Falkirk and Stirling areas.
He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short brown hair.
Christopher was wearing a grey zipped jumper, a black t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident number 3498 of May 16, 2021.