Police launch investigation after driver, 48, dies in Forth Valley road traffic collision
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A84 in Stirling which happened at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 27 when police were called to the single vehicle crash near Blair Drummond.
“The 48-year-old male driver, and sole occupant, of the black Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at 3am on Wednesday, February 28.”
Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. I’d like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.
"We’re keen to speak to anyone on the A84 around the time of the crash who saw what happened.”
Call 101 quoting reference 3135 of February 27.